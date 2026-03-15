Mets' Francisco Lindor has hit in spring debut after surgery

Francisco Lindor records his first hit of spring training after returning from hand surgery. (0:27)

Francisco Lindor gets his first hit of the spring (0:27)

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PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor made his spring training debut on Sunday, going 1 for 3 with a run scored in his first game back after Feb. 11 hand surgery.

"I think everything's going in the right direction," he said after a rain-shortened 8-1 victory over the Blue Jays. "It was a really good experience. I felt like I was pretty much like myself, and I finished the game healthy. Overall, it's a good day for me."

The 32-year-old five-time All-Star had surgery on the hamate bone in his left hand after he felt soreness in his hand and wrist. The original timetable called for six weeks of rehab, jeopardizing his ability to be back for the March 26 opener against the Pirates.

"We just let him loose," manager Carlos Mendoza told MLB.com. "No hesitation. Watching him going through his pregame work the last few days, watching him on the back fields, yeah, I think he looked like Francisco Lindor."

In 160 games last season, Lindor had an MLB-high 762 plate appearances while hitting .267 with 31 homers, 86 RBI and 31 steals.