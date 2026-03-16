Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start for Dodgers in season opener

Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start another season opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers, just like he did last year when they went on to win their second consecutive championship.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters at spring training Monday that Yamamoto will start the March 26 opener at home against Arizona.

Yamamoto was the first and last pitcher used by the Dodgers last season, when he got the final eight outs in their 11-inning World Series Game 7 clincher at Toronto. He also won both of his World Series starts, a complete game in Game 2 and then threw 96 pitches over six innings in Game 6, a night before throwing 34 pitches to close out the series.

The Dodgers began last season in Tokyo, with Yamamoto allowing one run over five innings in his home country in a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

He pitched for Japan in the World Baseball Classic, giving up a leadoff home run to Ronald Acuña Jr. in an 8-5 quarterfinal loss to Venezuela.

The 27-year-old right-hander is going into the third season of his record $325 million, 12-year contract for a pitcher. He is 19-10 with a 2.66 ERA in 48 regular-season starts for the Dodgers, and 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 10 playoff games (nine starts).

Only three other pitchers have won Games 6 and 7 of the same World Series: Randy Johnson in 2001, Harry Brecheen in 1946 and Ray Kremer in 1925.