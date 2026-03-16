Aaron Nola to start World Baseball Classic semifinal for Italy

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MIAMI -- Aaron Nola will start Monday night's World Baseball Classic semifinal for Italy against Venezuela rather than Michael Lorenzen.

Italy manager Francisco Cervelli made the change a few hours before his team was to arrive at LoanDepot Park.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Nola got the win in the group stage finale against Mexico on March 11. He allowed four hits over five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk, throwing 69 pitches.

Keider Montero, a 25-year-old right-hander, starts for Venezuela.

The winner of the game plays the United States in the final on Tuesday night.