Padres' Joe Musgrove likely to open season on injured list

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PEORIA, Ariz. -- San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove is expected to open this season on the injured list while still working to come back from Tommy John surgery that kept him from pitching last year.

"He's most likely going to start on the IL this year," first-year manager Craig Stammen told reporters Monday at the team's spring training site. "We're getting to the point where he's taking enough time off that it'd be hard to ramp him up, you know, to get him to be a viable starter that can throw five innings, 90 pitches."

The right-hander last pitched in a big league game on Oct. 2, 2024, when he exited Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against Atlanta because of elbow stiffness.

Musgrove, 33, has made only one appearance for the Padres this spring, facing 12 batters and throwing 36 of 60 pitches for strikes in an exhibition game March 4 against WBC team Britain. He allowed five hits and one run, striking out three and walking one.

"This was part of the plan, and we knew he was going to have to take some time off," Stammen said. "We knew we were going to have to get him ready for the entire season, and not just Opening Day."

Asked about the Padres' rotation order, and who will start the season opener March 26 against Detroit, Stammen said that might not be decided until the day before. He said they would be smart and patient with those decisions.

San Diego has starters Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Randy Vásquez back from last season. Other options include Germán Márquez and Walker Buehler, who is at spring training on a minor league deal.

"We've got a lot of depth; we've got a lot of competition here in spring training. It's been fun to watch and guys are competing for spots," Stammen said. "We'll miss Joe at the beginning, but we're going to have Joe at some point during the season."