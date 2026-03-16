Padres say Mason Miller's availability for WBC final TBD

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San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen said a decision on the availability of All-Star closer Mason Miller for Team USA's upcoming World Baseball Classic championship game Tuesday is to be determined.

Miller helped shut the door on the Dominican Republic in Sunday's 2-1 win in the semifinals, securing the final six outs of the game. Stammen said the decision for Tuesday's game will be made after evaluating how Miller is feeling.

"Not ruled out, not decided," Stammen said at the Padres' spring training camp in Arizona, according to The Athletic. "How we do with every pitcher, we evaluate them after their outing, see how they feel and then calculate when their next outing's going to be. So he's in that same boat."

Miller has been instrumental to Team USA's success in the tournament, securing saves in two of the team's victories.