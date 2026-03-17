White Sox's Mike Vasil to miss season after elbow surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery after leaving his most recent spring training start with right elbow soreness.

The team said on its website Tuesday that Vasil's surgery will be performed in the coming weeks by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The club estimated the recovery time at 12 to 18 months.

Vasil exited a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning Saturday. He was 5-3 with a 2.50 ERA as a rookie last year, when he made three starts in 47 appearances.

The 25-year-old was competing for a spot in the rotation after being a key part of the bullpen for the White Sox, who picked him up on waivers last year.