Closer Mason Miller available for Team USA in WBC title game

Who has got the edge in the WBC final between USA and Venezuela? (0:54)

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All-Star closer Mason Miller will be available for Team USA in Tuesday night's championship game of the World Baseball Classic against Venezuela, manager Mark DeRosa said.

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen on Monday said Miller's availability for the final would depend on how Miller was feeling after he pitched the final two innings of Sunday's semifinal victory against the Dominican Republic.

Miller, who has recorded 35 pitches of 100 mph or more during the tournament, has been instrumental to Team USA's success in the WBC, securing saves in two of the team's victories while recording 10 strikeouts in four innings of work.

New York Mets star Nolan McLean will be the starting pitcher for the United States in Tuesday's game at LoanDepot Park in Miami.