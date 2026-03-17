Cubs' Seiya Suzuki has minor knee ligament sprain, MRI shows

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MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs said Tuesday that Seiya Suzuki has a minor ligament sprain in his right knee, with manager Craig Counsell adding that he will be evaluated this week before the the team decides whether the Japanese outfielder will go on the injured list.

Suzuki was injured in Japan's 8-5 loss to Venezuela in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal Saturday in Miami. He walked gingerly to the dugout after a headfirst slide into second base when he was caught stealing in the first inning. Suzuki was replaced in center field after the end of that half-inning.

The 31-year-old returned to the Cubs' spring training facility Monday and he was seen walking slowly with a soft brace on the injured knee. Suzuki underwent imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

Suzuki is entering the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract. He has hit .269 with 87 home runs and 296 RBIs in 532 games for the Cubs, including a team-leading 103 RBIs with 32 homers in 2025.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.