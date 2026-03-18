Reports: Tommy Kahnle, Red Sox agree to minor league contract

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Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a minor league contract, according to multiple reports.

Kahnle would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses.

A 36-year-old right-hander, Kahnle was 1-5 with a 4.43 ERA and nine saves over 66 games last year in his only season with the Detroit Tigers. He had a 1.35 ERA in 32 appearances through June 22, then struggled to a 14.85 ERA in his next 17 games through Aug. 12 and rebounded with a 2.20 ERA in his last 17 games.

He pitched two scoreless innings over two appearances for Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Kahnle has a 3.61 ERA with 17 saves and an 11-19 record over 11 big league seasons with Colorado (2014-15), the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), the New York Yankees (2017-20, 2023-24), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and the Tigers.

Kahnle's deal with Boston was first reported by the New York Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.