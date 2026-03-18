Blue Jays' Berríos will miss time due to stress fracture

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DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos won't be ready for the start of the season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Berríos had met with Dr. Keith Meister regarding what the Blue Jays were describing as inflammation in his elbow. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Wednesday about Berríos' diagnosis.

"I think he'll take a couple of days down from throwing and then get back after it," Schneider said. "Hopefully it's not too long. As long as he's feeling good, [he] can get back on the mound fairly soon, but he won't be ready to start the season."

Berríos, 31, went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 appearances for the Blue Jays last season. He ended the season on the injured list and didn't pitch in the postseason as the Blue Jays made their World Series run.