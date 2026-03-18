Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison exits start with blister on finger

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison left his Cactus League start Wednesday because of a blister on his left index finger.

Harrison departed after allowing four runs -- one earned -- over 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 24-year-old has been competing for a spot in Milwaukee's starting rotation since coming over from the Boston Red Sox in a February trade.

The Brewers acquired Harrison along with left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan and infielder David Hamilton from Boston in a deal that sent third baseman Caleb Durbin, infielders Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler as well as a competitive balance pick to the Red Sox.

Harrison went 1-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 11 combined appearances with the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants last season. The Red Sox got Harrison in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco.