MLB Opening Day 2026: Schedule, matchups, previews and more

The World Baseball Classic might be over -- but there's more fun just around the corner with MLB opening week.
The 2026 season kicks off with a matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants on March 25, followed by 11 Opening Day games the next day. The remaining six teams will play their first games of the season on March 27.
Thirty of the best pitchers across the majors will take the mound, including eight who will be making their first Opening Day start and 15 All-Stars.
What are the most important things to know from the offseason going into the 162-game marathon that is the 2026 season? What are the most exciting matchups? What are some storylines to watch?
We have you covered on everything you need to be prepared for Opening Day, from season previews and analysis to the schedule.
Opening Day schedule
(All times ET)
March 25
8:05 p.m.: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
The pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Logan Webb
March 26
1:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Freddy Peralta
2:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
The pitching matchup: Shane Smith vs. TBD
2:20 p.m.: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
The pitching matchup: Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Boyd
3:05 p.m.: Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Trevor Rogers
4:10 p.m.: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds
The pitching matchup: Garrett Crochet vs. Andrew Abbott
4:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
The pitching matchup: Jose Soriano vs. Hunter Brown
4:10 p.m.: Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres
The pitching matchup: Tarik Skubal vs. TBD
4:15 p.m.: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
The pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi vs. TBD
4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals
The pitching matchup: Drew Rasmussen vs. Matthew Liberatore
8:30 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
The pitching matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
10:10 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
The pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD
March 27
7:07 p.m.: Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays
The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Kevin Gausman
7:10 p.m.: Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins
The pitching matchup: Kyle Freeland vs. Sandy Alcantara
7:15 p.m.: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
The pitching matchup: Cole Ragans vs. TBD
2026 season guides
Jeff Passan's 2026 season preview