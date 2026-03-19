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          MLB Opening Day 2026: Schedule, matchups, previews and more

          AP Photo/Ashley Landis
          • ESPN
          Mar 19, 2026, 05:30 PM

          The World Baseball Classic might be over -- but there's more fun just around the corner with MLB opening week.

          The 2026 season kicks off with a matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants on March 25, followed by 11 Opening Day games the next day. The remaining six teams will play their first games of the season on March 27.

          Thirty of the best pitchers across the majors will take the mound, including eight who will be making their first Opening Day start and 15 All-Stars.

          What are the most important things to know from the offseason going into the 162-game marathon that is the 2026 season? What are the most exciting matchups? What are some storylines to watch?

          We have you covered on everything you need to be prepared for Opening Day, from season previews and analysis to the schedule.

          Opening Day schedule

          (All times ET)

          March 25

          8:05 p.m.: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

          The pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Logan Webb

          March 26

          1:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

          The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Freddy Peralta

          2:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

          The pitching matchup: Shane Smith vs. TBD

          2:20 p.m.: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

          The pitching matchup: Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Boyd

          3:05 p.m.: Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

          The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Trevor Rogers

          4:10 p.m.: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

          The pitching matchup: Garrett Crochet vs. Andrew Abbott

          4:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

          The pitching matchup: Jose Soriano vs. Hunter Brown

          4:10 p.m.: Detroit Tigers at San Diego Padres

          The pitching matchup: Tarik Skubal vs. TBD

          4:15 p.m.: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

          The pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi vs. TBD

          4:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals

          The pitching matchup: Drew Rasmussen vs. Matthew Liberatore

          8:30 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

          The pitching matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

          10:10 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

          The pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

          March 27

          7:07 p.m.: Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

          The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Kevin Gausman

          7:10 p.m.: Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

          The pitching matchup: Kyle Freeland vs. Sandy Alcantara

          7:15 p.m.: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves

          The pitching matchup: Cole Ragans vs. TBD

          2026 season guides

          Jeff Passan's 2026 season preview

          MLB Rank Top 100

          Top breakout players for all 30 teams