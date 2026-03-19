Blue Jays righty Trey Yesavage to begin season on IL

Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will begin his first full season in the major leagues on the shelf.

Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Yesavage will begin the season on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement.

Yesavage went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three starts after being called up by the Blue Jays in September and then went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in five postseason starts. He struck out 39 batters in the playoffs including a 12-strikeout effort in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Schneider told reporters that Yesavage arrived at spring training with his injury and is feeling better. He is expected to begin throwing off a mound in a week.

"In terms of a timeline, nothing definitive," Schneider said, according to The Athletic. "But he is feeling really good right now, so I think in a good place to build up. We'll just kind of see where that goes."

Yesavage is one of three starting pitchers for the defending American League champions who will start the season on the injured list, joining Jose Berrios (elbow) and Shane Bieber (forearm).