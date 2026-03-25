MLB Opening Day 2026 live: Lineups, updates, highlights, more

Francisco Lindor says he's ready for the challenge of facing Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes in the Mets' opener. (1:39)

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Happy MLB Opening Day!

The 2026 season has arrived, starting with a New York Yankees-San Francisco Giants matchup Wednesday night and continuing with season openers for the rest of MLB on Thursday and Friday. Whether its ace showdowns, powerhouse matchups or new faces in new places you want to see, there is something for everyone.

What are we looking for as the season gets started? Here's a pregame look at what you need to know for all 30 teams (including their initial 2026 Power Ranking and final offseason grade). We'll also post lineups as they are announced and live updates throughout the games, followed by takeaways from each game as it concludes.

Jump to a game:

Wed: NYY-SF

Thu: PIT-NYY | CHW-MIL | WSH-CHC | MIN-CLE

BOS-CIN | LAA-HOU | DET-SD | TEX-PHI

TB-STL | ARI-LAD | CLE-SEA

Fri: ATH-TOR | COL-MIA | KC-ATL

Opening Day storylines we're watching

Tony Vitello's major league debut: In an unprecedented move, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey hired Vitello as manager directly from the University of Tennessee without any experience as a professional coach. That makes Vitello perhaps the riskiest move of the offseason. His boisterous personality is in strong contrast to former manager Bob Melvin -- and Opening Day will be the first view to see how that translates to the major leagues.

Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta showdown: In the best pitching matchup of the day, we have last year's NL Cy Young winner facing Peralta, who finished fifth in the voting. Peralta was traded from the Brewers to the Mets, so he'll face the dual pressures of serving as the expected ace of the Mets and pitching for a big contract as he heads to free agency.

Tarik Skubal's potential last Opening Day with Tigers: Following an arbitration filing in which the Tigers lowballed Skubal with a $19 million offer that was $13 million below what Skubal was ultimately awarded, the writing is on the wall: Skubal is headed to free agency after the season. How well Skubal and the Tigers ignore the off the field chatter will be key to their title hopes.

Dodgers open their three-peat chase: The gang is back, seeking to become the first National League team to win three consecutive World Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto draws the opener with Shohei Ohtani scheduled to make his pitching debut Tuesday. Two new faces help make the Dodgers the favorite to win it all: right fielder Kyle Tucker and closer Edwin Diaz.

A matchup of 2025 division winners: Two reigning AL division champs square off with Tanner Bibee battling Logan Gilbert. The Mariners are a popular World Series pick after reaching the ALCS and it appears Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena have put their WBC no-handshake rift behind them.

Blue Jays return after World Series heartbreak: The Jays kick off Friday against the A's and will have to forget that World Series loss as they begin the 162-game grind to get back to October. Bo Bichette is gone after signing with the Mets, but in an active offseason the Jays added starter Dylan Cease, third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, reliever Tyler Rogers and pitcher Cody Ponce, the KBO MVP in 2025 after going 17-1.

Wednesday

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Logan Webb

What to know about the Yankees

Power ranking: 3 | Offseason grade: C+

Biggest change since we saw them last: Well, not much. The Yankees opted for a run-it-back offseason and are hopeful that midseason returns by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will provide a boost.

What to know about the Giants

Power ranking: 17 | Offseason grade: B

Biggest change since we saw them last: The Giants sent shockwaves through the sport when they hired longtime Tennessee coach Tony Vitello directly from the SEC to MLB. On the player front, 2B Luis Arraez and OF Harrison Bader were brought in to fill lineup holes.

Lineups

Yankees

1. Trent Grisham (L) CF

2. Aaron Judge (R) RF

3. Cody Bellinger (L) LF

4. Ben Rice (L) 1B

5. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 2B

7. Jose Caballero (R) SS

8. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B

9. Austin Wells (L) C

Giants

1. Luis Arraez (L) 2B

2. Matt Chapman (R) 3B

3. Rafael Devers (L) DH

4. Willy Adames (R) SS

5. Jung Hoo Lee (L) RF

6. Heliot Ramos (R) LF

7. Casey Schmitt (R) 1B

8. Patrick Bailey (S) C

9. Harrison Bader (R) CF

Thursday

First pitch: 1:15 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta

What to know about the Pirates

Power ranking: 22 | Offseason grade: B

Biggest change since we saw them last: The Pirates' active offseason was one of the biggest surprises of the winter as they added veterans Brandon Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna to an offense that also will be getting a jolt whenever No. 1 overall prospect Konnor Griffin is deemed ready.

What to know about the Mets

Power ranking: 6 | Offseason grade: B+

Biggest change since we saw them last: How much time do you have? After their historic September collapse, the Mets opted for a full overhaul this offseason. Among the most notable exits: Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr. and Opening Day starter Peralta headline the new faces taking the field in Queens.

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Shane Smith vs. Jacob Misiorowski

What to know about the White Sox

Power ranking: 28 | Offseason grade: C

Biggest change since we saw them last: The White Sox took advantage of a free agency market that never unfolded for Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami, inking the power hitter to a two-year $34 million deal as they look to take a step toward competitiveness this season.

What to know about the Brewers

Power ranking: 11 | Offseason grade: C

Biggest change since we saw them last: Coming off a 97-win season that ended with an NLCS loss, the Brewers traded ace Freddy Peralta and infielder Caleb Durbin. This is Milwaukee though, so don't automatically expect a step back this year -- especially with promising youngsters Jett Williams and Kyle Harrison coming back in those deals.

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Cade Cavalli vs. Matthew Boyd

What to know about the Nationals

Power ranking: 29 | Offseason grade: C

Biggest change since we saw them last: The Nationals have a new front office regime led by 35-year-old president of baseball operations Paul Toboni. After inheriting a roster stuck in rebuilding mode, the Nats dealt pitcher MacKenzie Gore for five prospects.

What to know about the Cubs

Power ranking: 7 | Offseason grade: B

Biggest change since we saw them last: Out: Kyle Tucker. In: Alex Bregman. After missing out on the All-Star third baseman an offseason ago, the Cubs got their guy this time -- and also brought in high-ceiling starter Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Marlins.

First pitch: 3:05 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Joe Ryan vs. Trevor Rogers

What to know about the Twins

Power ranking: 24 | Offseason grade: F

Biggest change since we saw them last: After a trade deadline teardown last summer, it was a quiet winter in Minnesota. That means there will be ample opportunity for young players to step up this season.

What to know about the Orioles

Power ranking: 12 | Offseason grade: B+

Biggest change since we saw them last: You were probably expecting to see a pitcher's name here. But instead of adding an ace, the Orioles focused on adding thump to their lineup with the additions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward. The pair combined for 74 home runs a season ago.

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Garrett Crochet vs. Andrew Abbott

What to know about the Red Sox

Power ranking: 9 | Offseason grade: A

Biggest change since we saw them last: Alex Bregman has gone to the North Side of Chicago, but it was still a productive winter in Boston. The Red Sox bolstered their rotation by signing Ranger Suarez and trading for Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo and revamped their infield in deals for Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin.

What to know about the Reds

Power ranking: 18 | Offseason grade: C-

Biggest change since we saw them last: There was a lot of talk about Kyle Schwarber joining his hometown Reds this offseason -- but when Schwarber opted for a Philly return, Cincy pivoted to third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who hit 49 home runs between Arizona and Seattle last season.

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Jose Soriano vs. Hunter Brown

What to know about the Angels

Power ranking: 27 | Offseason grade: D

Biggest change since we saw them last: Acquired in their trade for Taylor Ward, former top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is the boom-or-bust name to know in an offseason full of pitching moves for the Angels.

What to know about the Astros

Power ranking: 13 | Offseason grade: C

Biggest change since we saw them last: You won't see them on Opening Day with Hunter Brown the no-doubt ace of Houston's staff, but Japanese star Tatsuya Imai and former Pirates right-hander Mike Burrows were brought in to solidify the rest of the Astros rotation.

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Tarik Skubal vs. Nick Pivetta

What to know about the Tigers

Power ranking: 8 | Offseason grade: A

Biggest change since we saw them last: Tarik Skubal's future with the team -- and arbitration case -- dominated the headlines, but Detroit also had a strong offseason headlined by the signing of Framber Valdez, who will slot in behind Skubal in the rotation this season.

What to know about the Padres

Power ranking: 16 | Offseason grade: C-

Biggest change since we saw them last: It was an uncharacteristically quiet offseason for AJ Preller with the departures (Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez) more notable than any arrivals (Miguel Andujar, Nick Castellanos) to San Diego's roster.

First pitch: 4:15 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Cristopher Sanchez

What to know about the Rangers

Power ranking: 14 | Offseason grade: C+

Biggest change since we saw them last: Marcus Semien, one of the stars of Texas' 2023 championship team, is now a New York Met in a one-for-one swap. But the Rangers' offseason will ultimately be judged by how strikeout artist MacKenzie Gore performs after being acquired from the Nationals.

What to know about the Phillies

Power ranking: 5 | Offseason grade: B-

Biggest change since we saw them last: The most important thing for Phillies fans is what didn't change since we saw the Phillies last with Kyle Schwarber's return highlighting the winter. Meanwhile, Brad Keller joined the bullpen coming off a breakout season with the Cubs last year.

First pitch: 4:15 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Drew Rasmussen vs. Matthew Liberatore

What to know about the Rays

Power ranking: 21 | Offseason grade: B

Biggest change since we saw them last: This winter's edition of the Rays' seemingly annual tradition of trading veterans sent Brandon Lowe to Pittsburgh and Shane Baz to Baltimore. The lineup will have some new faces in outfielders Jacob Melton and Cedric Mullins along with infielder Gavin Lux.

What to know about the Cardinals

Power ranking: 26 | Offseason grade: B+

Biggest change since we saw them last: The Cardinals' rebuild hit high gear this offseason as the front office traded Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. St. Louis fans will get a glimpse at the future when top prospect JJ Wetherholt makes his debut on Opening Day.

First pitch: 8:30 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

What to know about the D-backs

Power ranking: 19 | Offseason grade: C+

Biggest change since we saw them last: After an offseason of Ketel Marte trade rumors, the Diamondbacks opted to keep their All-Star second baseman and also re-signed Opening Day starter Gallen. Though he is not the superstar he was earlier in his career, Nolan Arenado is the big-name addition here and Arizona also reunited with right-hander Merrill Kelly, a key member of the 2023 NL champion team.

What to know about the Dodgers

Power ranking: 1 | Offseason grade: A

Biggest change since we saw them last: Since we last saw the Dodgers celebrating their Game 7 World Series win, all they've done is go out and fill their two biggest holes (left field and closer) in the grandest fashion possible by signing Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz.

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Tanner Bibee vs. Logan Gilbert

What to know about the Guardians

Power ranking: 20 | Offseason grade: D+

Biggest change since we saw them last: N/A. Coming off a surprising AL Central title run, it was a very quiet winter in Cleveland.

What to know about the Mariners

Power ranking: 2 | Offseason grade: A-

Biggest change since we saw them last: After their 2026 ended one win shy of the first World Series appearance in franchise history, the Mariners made a late-offseason splash when they traded for versatile infielder Brendan Donovan.

Friday

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Luis Severino vs. Kevin Gausman

What to know about the Athletics

Power ranking: 23 | Offseason grade: D

Biggest change since we saw them last: It wasn't the splashiest offseason for the Athletics, but their biggest move was adding veteran Jeff McNeil to their already-promising lineup in a trade with the Mets.

What to know about the Blue Jays

Power ranking: 4 | Offseason grade: B+

Biggest change since we saw them last: The Blue Jays showed they're serious about getting back to the World Series after their crushing Game 7 loss to the Dodgers when they lavished top free agent starter Dylan Cease with a seven-year, $210 million deal.

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Kyle Freeland vs. Sandy Alcantara

What to know about the Rockies

Power ranking: 30 | Offseason grade: C-

Biggest change since we saw them last: It's a whole new ballgame for the Rockies, who turned their baseball operations department over to former Cleveland Browns (yes, you read that right) exec Paul DePodesta.

What to know about the Marlins

Power ranking: 25 | Offseason grade: C+

Biggest change since we saw them last: Acquired in an offseason trade with the Cubs for starter Edward Cabrera, Owen Caissie is an outfielder with the kind of offensive upset the Marlins have been craving.

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET | Pitching matchup: Cole Ragans vs. Chris Sale

What to know about the Royals

Power ranking: 15 | Offseason grade: C

Biggest change since we saw them last: You won't see it until they head to K.C. for their home opener, but the Royals' most notable offseason change came when they decided to move the fences in at Kauffman Stadium.

What to know about the Braves

Power ranking: 10 | Offseason grade: B+

Biggest change since we saw them last: Mike Yastrzemski was originally signed as a fourth outfielder in a busy offseason for the Braves, but his role became even more important when Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire 2026 season after his second positive PED test.