Dual MVP gold Logoman Judge, Ohtani card sells for $2.16M

Dave Schoenfield and Jeff Passan debate whether Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani belong at the top spot in their MLB rankings. (2:34)

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The 2025 Topps Chrome dual MVP gold Logoman card featuring game-worn patches taken from Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani jerseys -- numbered 1-of-1 and signed on-card by the reigning MVPs -- has sold via Fanatics Collect for $2.16 million.

It's the fourth-most expensive modern (typically identified as 1980 through the present) baseball card sold at auction.

The card stems from a collaboration between Topps, MLB and Nike involving MLB award-winners which began a year ago. An on-card autographed, 1-of-1 Ohtani card utilizing a patch from the program sold for $3 million in December; that card, the $3.936 million Mike Trout rookie card, and the $5.2 million Judge card sale a week ago -- the most ever paid for a modern baseball card -- are the only modern baseball cards to eclipse $3 million at auction.

"[The program] was in response to what we're always looking for: True authenticity, particularly in the patch," Kevin Lenane, Fanatics Collect's vice president of marketplace, told ESPN. "There's player-worn, match-worn, patches matched to specific events. There's something special about a collector being connected to the event through the materials."

The Ohtani/Judge card features patches worn in games from the 2025 season. According to the Fanatics Collect lot description, Ohtani's patch came from a jersey he wore on May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians where he hit his 19th home run of the season. Judge's was from a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 30 when he hit a double and coincidentally, also his 19th homer of the season.

Since 2022, Ohtani and Judge have won three MVP awards each. Ohtani, who also won one in 2021, is second all-time behind Barry Bonds (7), while Judge is tied with 10 other 3-time MVPs: Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Joe DiMaggio, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Mike Schmidt and Mike Trout.

Lenane says there are "more collectors than ever" now, including players who collect their own items and others'.

"The player knows this thing is going into a card and I've found almost every athlete -- from guy still in college, to rookie, to barely debuted, to superstar -- they're all curious about the process, where their memorabilia is going," Lenane said. "Players are super aware of their debut patches, it's part of an athlete's experience now, they're all curious about it because the market's done so well."