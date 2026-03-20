Twins release righty Liam Hendriks from minor league contract

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FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Right-hander Liam Hendriks was released from a minor league contract by the Minnesota Twins on Friday after he failed to win a spot in the team's bullpen.

Minnesota signed the 37-year-old to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training on Feb. 12. Hendriks allowed three runs, nine hits and five walks over seven innings while appearing in seven games this spring training.

He would have earned a $2.25 million salary while in the major leagues if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

Hendriks has 116 saves in a 14-year career, of which 114 were from 2019-22 during two seasons with the Oakland Athletics and two with the Chicago White Sox. He set a career high with 38 saves for the White Sox in 2021.

Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after the 2022 season. In 2023, he was sidelined after just five appearances by right elbow inflammation and eventually had Tommy John ligament replacement surgery.

Hendriks had a 6.59 ERA in 14 games with Boston in 2025. His season was shortened by right hip inflammation.