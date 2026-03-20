Marlins option lefty Garrett to Triple-A, keep Junk as 5th starter

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JUPITER, Fla. -- The Miami Marlins optioned left-hander Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, opening a path for right-hander Janson Junk to begin the season as the team's No. 5 starter.

Garrett missed the 2025 season following Tommy John surgery. Garrett, 28, is 16-19 with a 4.03 ERA in 65 career games, including 63 starts, for the Marlins.

Junk, 30, was 6-4 with a 4.17 ERA for Miami in 2025. He pitched in 21 games, including 16 starts.

The Marlins' rotation is expected to include Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Max Meyer, Chris Paddack and Junk.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told reporters that Garrett will continue to build up while pitching for Jacksonville. McCullough said he expects Garrett will be needed in the Marlins' rotation at some point this season.