Rookie Andrew Painter makes Phillies' roster as No. 5 starter

Open Extended Reactions

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Rookie right-hander Andrew Painter has made the Philadelphia Phillies' opening-day roster as the No. 5 starter, manager Rob Thomson announced Friday

The 6-foot-7 Painter, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is among the Phillies' top prospects.

Painter, who turns 24 on April 10, was slowed by Tommy John surgery in July 2023. His fastball averaged 95.6 mph in the minor leagues last year and reached 100.2 mph, according to Statcast.

Zack Wheeler is expected to open the season on the injured list as he continues his recovery from surgery after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

Philadelphia's rotation is expected to include Cristopher Sánchez, who will start the Phillies' opener against Texas on Thursday, Aaron Nola, Jesús Luzardo, Taijuan Walker and Painter.

Sánchez finished second in last season's NL Cy Young Award voting. Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes won the award.