OF Jasson Dominguez optioned to Triple-A by Yankees

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The New York Yankees optioned outfielder Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, an anticipated outcome with an everyday role on the major-league roster unavailable for the hyped former top prospect.

Domínguez spent the entire 2025 season in the big leagues, appearing in 123 games, and turned 23 years old last month. The Yankees view him as a significant part of their long-term future. But the Yankees turned elsewhere for 2026.

With Aaron Judge (right field) and Giancarlo Stanton (designated hitter) locked into their roles, the Yankees brought back center fielder Trent Grisham on a qualifying offer and re-signing Cody Bellinger to play left field during the offseason. Barring injury, Domínguez would have been the odd man out destined for a bench role if he made the Opening Day roster.

That was never in the cards, even as Domínguez batted .325 with three home runs and a .978 OPS in 45 spring training plate appearances. General manager Brian Cashman has openly emphasized that the organization believes Domínguez accruing everyday reps is best for his development and indicated that likely meant beginning the season in the minor leagues. Nonetheless, it's a notable decision considering Domínguez's profile and status with the club last season.

The switch-hitter batted .257 with 10 home runs, 23 steals and a .719 OPS in 2025. He struggled defensively in left field and hitting right-handed, mustering a .204 batting average with one home run and a .569 OPS in 104 plate appearances batting from the right side against left-handed pitchers.

But he was effective hitting left-handed, his speed was a weapon, and he showed flashes of high-level potential. He clubbed three home runs in a game against the Athletics in May. He lined a double in his final at-bat of 2025, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He did it all at just 22 years old. He'll do it in the minor leagues to at least start the season.

With the decision to send Domínguez down, the Yankees will likely begin the season with Randal Grichuk, a veteran right-handed hitter, as the fourth outfielder on their Opening Day roster.