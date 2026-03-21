Infielders Kyle Farmer, Dominic Smith make Braves roster

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NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Infielders Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith have made the Atlanta Braves' major league roster and signed big league contracts Saturday after attending spring training with minor league deals.

Smith and Farmer each have $1.25 million salaries while in the majors as part of their split contracts, which call for lower salaries if assigned to the minors.

Farmer, 35, batted .227 with a .280 on-base percentage, eight homers, 31 RBIs and no steals in 97 games for the Colorado Rockies. He started games at all four infield positions last year.

He has batted .247 with a .306 on-base percentage, 63 homers and 285 RBIs in 804 career games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18), Cincinnati Reds (2019-22), Minnesota Twins (2023-24) and Rockies.

Smith, 30, hit .284 with a .333 on-base percentage, five homers, 33 RBIs and two steals in 63 games for the San Francisco Giants last season while playing primarily first base.

He has hit .250 with a .315 on-base percentage, 69 homers and 292 RBI in 756 career games with the New York Mets (2017-22), Washington Nationals (2023), Boston Red Sox (2024), Reds (2024) and Giants.