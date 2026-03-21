Veteran OF Randal Grichuk makes Yankees' opening day roster

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TAMPA, Fla. -- Veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk has made the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that Grichuk made the team. The Yankees also announced that they had reassigned infielder Paul DeJong and utilityman Seth Brown to minor league camp and optioned utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera and infielder Max Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Grichuk, 34, is coming off a 2025 season in which he batted .228 with a .273 on-base percentage, nine homers and 27 RBIs in 113 combined games for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

He has hit .251 with a .298 on-base percentage, 212 homers and 629 RBIs in a 12-year career that has included stops with the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-17), Toronto Blue Jays (2018-21), Colorado Rockies (2022-23), Los Angeles Angels (2023), Diamondbacks (2024-25) and Royals (2025).