Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly to begin season on injured list

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SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly will begin the season on the injured list.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Saturday that Kelly wouldn't be on the active roster to start the season. Kelly made his first preseason appearance on March 13 after recovering from a back issue.

"Merrill Kelly just doesn't have enough time to build up and start the season on the active roster," Lovullo said.

Kelly's presence on the injured list means the Diamondbacks will open the season with a starting rotation of Zac Gallen, Ryne Nelson, Eduardo Rodríguez, Michael Soroka and Brandon Pfaadt.

Kelly, 37, went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA in 32 combined starts with the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers last season. After the Diamondbacks sent him to Texas before last season's trade deadline, Kelly returned to Arizona in the offseason on a $40 million, two-year deal.