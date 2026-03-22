Giants, veteran lefty Borucki reach agreement on 1-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The San Francisco Giants and veteran left-hander Ryan Borucki have agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Borucki, who turns 32 on March 31, was a combined 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA last season in 35 appearances for Pittsburgh and four with Toronto. He is 15-12 with a 4.28 ERA in 187 games and 21 starts over eight seasons with the Pirates, Blue Jays and Mariners.

A Chicago-area native, Borucki spent time with the White Sox this spring after signing a minor-league deal.