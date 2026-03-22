Randy Arozarena says he apologized to Cal Raleigh over WBC spat

Cal Raleigh says there are no issues with Mariners teammate Randy Arozarena after Arozarena took issue with Raleigh not accepting his handshake during the U.S. win over Mexico. (0:53)

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Randy Arozarena says he has apologized to Cal Raleigh for the expletive-laced comments directed at his Seattle Mariners teammate earlier this month at the World Baseball Classic.

Arozarena released a statement Saturday through the Mariners, saying that he and Raleigh are "brothers and teammates."

"I understand that with Opening Day a few days away, I don't want it to be a distraction," Arozarena said. "Cal and I have talked and I apologized for what I said after the game. Nothing in the WBC takes away from the fact that we are brothers and teammates."

Arozarena made headlines nearly two weeks ago at the WBC for his reaction to a perceived snub from Raleigh. The Mariners teammates were on opposite sides in a March 9 game when Arozarena and Team Mexico faced Raleigh and Team USA.

After Raleigh declined to shake his hand before an at-bat, Arozarena lashed out in a profane rant to Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert.

Raleigh attempted to downplay the situation the following day, saying that he had spoken with Arozarena and that there was "no beef" between the teammates. The All-Star catcher reiterated his stance Saturday, telling reporters that everything that happened at the WBC is "in the past."

"We talked it out, and everything went great," Raleigh said, according to MLB.com. "Randy knows that I love him, and he's a brother, and it's in the past and none of us are carrying this forward. We're in a good spot. We talked it out. We were both sorry, and we both got in a good place and we're both happy to be here, too.

"It was really good walking in the door and seeing everybody. As fun as [the WBC] was, it was nice to feel back here. It feels like the family's all back together in a way."

Mariners manager Dan Wilson cited the "special group" of players in the Seattle clubhouse, saying he wasn't surprised that Arozarena ultimately apologized. The pair have been teammates since Arozarena was traded from Tampa Bay to Seattle during the 2024 season.

"It doesn't surprise me," Wilson said, according to MLB.com. "That's what we've talked about in that clubhouse. It's just a special group. They love each other, and yeah, it's time. I think we're all ready to get back to Seattle and get this thing started."

The defending American League West champion Mariners open their season Thursday at home against the Cleveland Guardians.