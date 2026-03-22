Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez agrees to new 6-year contract

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The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a new six-year contract with ace left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.

The team announced Sunday that the deal will start in 2027 and includes a team option for 2033.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic reported that Sanchez will make $107 million over the next seven seasons, including his $3.5 million salary for 2026.

Sanchez, 29, has emerged as one of baseball's top starting pitchers over his last two seasons with the Phillies.

After his breakout All-Star season in 2024, Sanchez was even better last season, going 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA and finishing second for the National League Cy Young Award.