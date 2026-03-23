Shohei Ohtani WBC jersey goes for record $1.5M at auction

Open Extended Reactions

The jersey two-way star Shohei Ohtani wore during Japan's 13-0 win over Chinese Taipei in the World Baseball Classic on March 6 sold for $1,500,010 via MLB Auctions on Sunday night -- the most ever paid for an Ohtani jersey at auction.

In that game, played at the Tokyo Dome, Ohtani hit a grand slam and had five RBIs.

Overall in the WBC, he hit .462 with a 1.842 OPS. Japan, the 2023 champion, fell to eventual winner Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

Over the seven-day auction, Ohtani's No. 16 jersey racked up an astounding 298 bids. It was a sizable increase from the 2023 MLB Auctions sale when Ohtani's jersey from a pool play WBC game against Australia sold for $126,100.

The recent auction appetite for Ohtani is ravenous. In the past three months, two cards featuring game-worn Ohtani jersey patches and on-card signatures have eclipsed $2 million at auction: The 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman Ohtani card, which sold for $3 million just before Christmas, and the 2025 Topps Chrome dual MVP gold Logoman featuring Ohtani and Aaron Judge, which sold for $2.16 million on March 20.

Ohtani's 50th home run ball in 2024 -- which established the first 50-50 season in MLB history -- sold for $4.39 million to Taiwanese investment firm UC Capital in October 2024, a record paid for a baseball. That money has remained in escrow as litigation over the ball's ownership continues, with a jury trial in the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida court currently slated for July 20.