Blue Jays extend manager John Schneider, GM Ross Atkins

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The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a two-year extension for manager John Schneider and a five-year extension for general manager Ross Atkins on Monday.

The deal for Schneider, who last season guided the Blue Jays to within one victory of their first World Series title since 1993, now runs through the 2028 season. He enters his fourth full season at the helm -- and 25th with the organization as a player and coach -- after overseeing a 20-win improvement from 2024 to 2025.

"Schneids has been, and will continue to be, an exceptional leader and manager in professional baseball because of his unwavering commitment to players," Atkins said in a statement. "Schneids understands what it takes to build a winning environment and works tirelessly to create exactly that. His blend of emotional intelligence and deep baseball knowledge truly sets him apart."

Schneider, 46, was interim manager from July 13, 2022, until the end of that season after being promoted from bench coach to replace Charlie Montoyo. He has a career record of 303-257.

The deal for Atkins, 52, will run through the 2031 season. Key deals that he has made include a 14-year, $500 million extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. last season and the signing of pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract this offseason.

"Ross has done an outstanding job in building a deep foundation with an accomplished baseball operations team, best-in-class resources, and a collaborative culture. I am a strong supporter of stability and continuity, and Ross continues to make us better," president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "It's easy for me to believe in Ross, as I've seen him transition from player to young front office executive to established MLB executive, and I am extremely confident his leadership will help us achieve our collective goal of bringing World Series championships back to Canada."

The Blue Jays open the season at home against the Athletics on Friday.