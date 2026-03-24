Marlins' 'Machete,' Rockies 'Glizzilla' tops 2026 new ballpark grub

Open Extended Reactions

America's pastime doesn't just include the action on the diamond -- it extends to the food at the ballpark, too.

Teams across Major League Baseball continue to raise their game when it comes to concession items. Hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jack are merely the tip of the iceberg. This season is no different with new creations making headlines of their own.

The Miami Marlins are serving up the "Machete" at home games, a two-foot-wide flour tortilla with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, salsa verde and cilantro. The item is appropriately served in a custom carrying case.

The Marlins' new "Machete" menu item is served in a custom carrying case 😳



This TWO-FOOT homemade flour tortilla is griddled on the flat top with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, house-marinated carne asada, smoky guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro 👀



(via... pic.twitter.com/NnpIiFXIsP — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026

Here are more ballpark innovations that can be found at MLB concession stands this season.

Chicago Cubs: Chicken & Churros

Crispy fried chicken thighs served with golden brown churros, ancho syrup and fresh strawberries. Levy Restaurants

Arizona Diamondbacks: Take Me Out To The Ballgame Shake

The D-backs will have a "Take Me Out to the Ballgame Shake" at games this year 🤤



It's a salted caramel shake with whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kat bars and Cracker Jack.



(via @LevyRestaurants) pic.twitter.com/hLTgNVOpNy — MLB (@MLB) March 18, 2026

Washington Nationals: DC Monument Chicken Tower

Inspired by the towering landmark, a sandwich featuring grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mixed greens, chipotle ranch and Gruyère cheese on a soft pretzel bun. Levy Restaurants

Tampa Bay Rays: Oreo Brownie Milkshake

A chocolate soft-serve milkshake in an Oreo-rimmed cup -- a nod to the Rays' City Connect uniform -- topped with a mini-ice cream cone and a brownie wedge. Levy Restaurants

Seattle Mariners: Washington State Ferry Boat

The Mariners celebrate 75 years of the Washington State Ferries system and 50 seasons of the franchise with a souvenir that can hold food, too. Seattle Mariners

Philadelphia Phillies: Schwarbomb Sundae

The Phillies are changing the game with their new "Schwarbomb Sundae" 🤯



It's a mini helmet filled with soft-serve ice cream and topped with a funnel-cake-fried strawberry Uncrustable, fresh strawberry sauce and fruity cereal pieces 🤤 pic.twitter.com/xpKPwzyGxn — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026

Multiple teams: 9-9-9 Challenge

The 9-9-9 Challenge is back and will be available at even more ballparks in 2026 👀



Where will you be attempting the challenge? 🌭

New York Mets - Citi Field

Philadelphia Phillies - Citizens Bank Park

Colorado Rockies - Coors Field

Houston Astros - Daikin Park

Kansas City Royals... pic.twitter.com/GYn32rRRT8 — MLB (@MLB) March 23, 2026

New York Mets: Mr. Met Chocolate Whoopie Pie

The Mets will sell a Mr. Met Chocolate Whoopie Pie at Citi Field during the 2026 season. Aramark

Colorado Rockies: Dubai Cinnamon Roll

A cinnamon roll topped with chocolate, vanilla ice cream, pistachios, caramel puff cereal and kataifi. Aramark

Colorado Rockies: Glizzilla

A two-foot, one-pound hot dog designed for sharing. Aramark

Houston Astros: Brisket Donuts

Two fried brisket "donuts" with BBQ sauce and homemade mac & cheese. Aramark

Boston Red Sox: Lobstah Poutine

Crispy Cavendish Farms fries, Luke’s Lobster meat, clam chowder and crispy bacon. Aramark

Pittsburgh Pirates: Heavy Hitter Dog