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          Marlins' 'Machete,' Rockies 'Glizzilla' tops 2026 new ballpark grub

          • Anthony GharibMar 24, 2026, 03:33 PM

          America's pastime doesn't just include the action on the diamond -- it extends to the food at the ballpark, too.

          Teams across Major League Baseball continue to raise their game when it comes to concession items. Hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jack are merely the tip of the iceberg. This season is no different with new creations making headlines of their own.

          The Miami Marlins are serving up the "Machete" at home games, a two-foot-wide flour tortilla with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, salsa verde and cilantro. The item is appropriately served in a custom carrying case.

          Here are more ballpark innovations that can be found at MLB concession stands this season.

          Chicago Cubs: Chicken & Churros

          Arizona Diamondbacks: Take Me Out To The Ballgame Shake

          Washington Nationals: DC Monument Chicken Tower

          Tampa Bay Rays: Oreo Brownie Milkshake

          Seattle Mariners: Washington State Ferry Boat

          Philadelphia Phillies: Schwarbomb Sundae

          Multiple teams: 9-9-9 Challenge

          New York Mets: Mr. Met Chocolate Whoopie Pie

          Colorado Rockies: Dubai Cinnamon Roll

          Colorado Rockies: Glizzilla

          Houston Astros: Brisket Donuts

          Boston Red Sox: Lobstah Poutine

          Pittsburgh Pirates: Heavy Hitter Dog