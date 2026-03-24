Marlins' 'Machete,' Rockies 'Glizzilla' tops 2026 new ballpark grub

America's pastime doesn't just include the action on the diamond -- it extends to the food at the ballpark, too.
Teams across Major League Baseball continue to raise their game when it comes to concession items. Hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jack are merely the tip of the iceberg. This season is no different with new creations making headlines of their own.
The Miami Marlins are serving up the "Machete" at home games, a two-foot-wide flour tortilla with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheese, carne asada, salsa verde and cilantro. The item is appropriately served in a custom carrying case.
The Marlins' new "Machete" menu item is served in a custom carrying case 😳— MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026
This TWO-FOOT homemade flour tortilla is griddled on the flat top with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, house-marinated carne asada, smoky guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro 👀
(via... pic.twitter.com/NnpIiFXIsP
Here are more ballpark innovations that can be found at MLB concession stands this season.
Chicago Cubs: Chicken & Churros
Arizona Diamondbacks: Take Me Out To The Ballgame Shake
The D-backs will have a "Take Me Out to the Ballgame Shake" at games this year 🤤— MLB (@MLB) March 18, 2026
It's a salted caramel shake with whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kat bars and Cracker Jack.
(via @LevyRestaurants) pic.twitter.com/hLTgNVOpNy
Washington Nationals: DC Monument Chicken Tower
Tampa Bay Rays: Oreo Brownie Milkshake
Seattle Mariners: Washington State Ferry Boat
Philadelphia Phillies: Schwarbomb Sundae
The Phillies are changing the game with their new "Schwarbomb Sundae" 🤯— MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026
It's a mini helmet filled with soft-serve ice cream and topped with a funnel-cake-fried strawberry Uncrustable, fresh strawberry sauce and fruity cereal pieces 🤤 pic.twitter.com/xpKPwzyGxn
Multiple teams: 9-9-9 Challenge
The 9-9-9 Challenge is back and will be available at even more ballparks in 2026 👀— MLB (@MLB) March 23, 2026
Where will you be attempting the challenge? 🌭
New York Mets - Citi Field
Philadelphia Phillies - Citizens Bank Park
Colorado Rockies - Coors Field
Houston Astros - Daikin Park
Kansas City Royals... pic.twitter.com/GYn32rRRT8