Mets phenom Carson Benge to start in right field

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New York Mets prospect Carson Benge will be on the team's Opening Day roster as the starting right fielder, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Monday.

Benge, a first-round pick in 2024, reported to spring training with a real shot to make the roster after impressing the organization in his first full professional season in 2025, batting .281 with 15 home runs, 22 steals and an .857 OPS in 116 games across three levels. The 23-year-old left-handed hitter then shined in Grapefruit League play with a .366 batting average and .874 OPS in 46 plate appearances.