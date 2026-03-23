Mets phenom Carson Benge to start in right field

New York Mets prospect Carson Benge will be on the team's Opening Day roster as the starting right fielder, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Monday.
Benge, a first-round pick in 2024, reported to spring training with a real shot to make the roster after impressing the organization in his first full professional season in 2025, batting .281 with 15 home runs, 22 steals and an .857 OPS in 116 games across three levels. The 23-year-old left-handed hitter then shined in Grapefruit League play with a .366 batting average and .874 OPS in 46 plate appearances.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns sang Benge's praises all offseason, indicating that he would have the opportunity to make the team out of spring training. The Mets, however, weren't sure where Benge would fit with two starting outfield spots open during the winter after trading left fielder Brandon Nimmo.
The club attempted to sign right fielder Kyle Tucker, the top player on the free-agent market, and made a competitive offer, but Tucker chose the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets then pivoted to acquiring center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox and chose to move Juan Soto from right field to left field, creating an opportunity for Benge, who has played all three outfield spots in the minors, in right field.
Mets officials maintained it was a competition for the starting job between Benge, Mike Tauchman, and MJ Melendez, but Benge appeared to have the inside track. That was solidified when Melendez was optioned to Triple A last week and Tauchman tore the meniscus in his left knee over the weekend, clearing the path for Benge.