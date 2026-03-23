Top Cardinals prospect JJ Wetherholt makes Opening Day roster

Open Extended Reactions

JUPITER, Fla. -- JJ Wetherholt is heading to the majors.

Cardinals director of baseball operations Chaim Bloom told reporters Monday that Wetherholt, the seventh pick in the 2024 amateur draft out of West Virginia, will be on the Opening Day roster.

The 23-year-old shortstop hit .212 with two home runs and seven RBIs this spring for St. Louis.

Wetherholt is coming off a strong 2025 in which he hit a combined .306 with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 138 games split between Double-A and Triple-A.

Bloom also said the Cardinals will take infielders Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese and outfielder Nathan Church with them to St. Louis for Thursday's season opener against Tampa Bay.