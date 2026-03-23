Tigers sign reliever Connor Seabold, put Beau Brieske on IL

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DETROIT -- The Tigers signed right-handed reliever Connor Seabold to a one-year split contract that is worth $800,000 at the major league level, the team announced Monday.

The 30-year-old Seabold had a 6.75 ERA with one save in six spring training appearances with the Tigers.

Detroit is Seabold's fifth stop in the majors. He has a career record of 1-11 with a 7.79 ERA in 40 games with Boston, Colorado, Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

Seabold spent 2024 playing in South Korea, posting an 11-6 record with a 3.43 ERA in 28 starts, striking out 158 batters in 160 innings.

The Tigers placed right-handed reliever Beau Brieske on the 60-day injured list with a left adductor strain.