Tigers phenom Kevin McGonigle to be on Opening Day roster

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Detroit Tigers phenom Kevin McGonigle, ESPN's No. 2 prospect for the 2026 season, will be on the Opening Day roster, it was announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old McGonigle, an infielder with an above-average bat and real baserunning/defensive value, was the 37th pick in the 2023 draft and has never played above the Double-A level, where he only saw action in 46 games last season.

He has had a solid spring training, hitting .250 with 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, 11 walks and 2 stolen bases in 44 at-bats. He also hit a 461-foot home run off Dominican Republic pitcher Luis Severino in an exhibition prior to the World Baseball Classic. Defensively, he saw action this spring at shortstop (10 games) and third base (7).

"He knows the strike zone," Tigers manager Hinch said this week. "Guys who know the strike zone are going to have a good chance to be the best version of themselves faster. With Kevin, he's versatile -- he plays more positions than Jose [Altuve] did when I got him; his baseball acumen is super strong."

The Tigers open the season on the road against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.