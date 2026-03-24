Frank Thomas files suit against White Sox, Nike and Fanatics

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has filed a civil lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox -- the team he played with for 16 of his 19 MLB seasons -- over what he alleges is unauthorized use of his likeness on uniforms.

The suit, which was filed in Cook County, Illinois, also names Nike and Fanatics as co-defendants, seeks payment in excess of $50,000 and demands a jury trial. Thomas' complaint stems from the team's sale of City Connect 2.0 jerseys "on or about April 28, 2025" with Thomas' No. 35 on the front and Thomas' name and No. 35 on the back, alongside White Sox trademarks, logos and team and Nike branding.

"The complaint we filed alleges violations of the Illinois Right to Publicity Act," said Thomas' attorney, William T. Gibbs of Corboy & Demetrio, in a statement to ESPN. "Companies may not profit from anyone's identity without their permission. We believe our filing speaks for itself."

The Chicago White Sox said they do not comment on active litigation. The MLBPA could not be reached for comment, while Nike and Fanatics declined. A case management hearing is currently scheduled for May 21 in a Circuit Court of Cook County courtroom.

It's not the first time Thomas has had friction with his former team. In 2002, when Thomas didn't make the All-Star team, finish top-10 in MVP voting or win a Silver Slugger, the White Sox and then-general manager Ken Williams invoked a "diminished skills" clause in Thomas' contract which cut his base salary to $250,000 and deferred $10.125 million over 10 years without interest.

In 2006, the five-time All-Star sued two White Sox doctors, claiming their 2004 misdiagnosis of a broken foot compounded the injury and led to his release in 2005. The White Sox were not a party to the lawsuit, and Thomas and the doctors settled in 2011.

And last month, the White Sox posted a timeline of "momentous firsts" for Black History Month on X. Thomas, who appeared once in the graphics, only in name, responded: "I Guess the black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don't worry I'm taking Receipts!"

Thomas, the American League MVP in 1993 and 1994, is the franchise's all-time leader in offensive WAR, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging percentage, runs scored, doubles, home runs, runs batted in and walks, among other categories.