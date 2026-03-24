Connelly Early to break camp with Red Sox, start vs. Reds

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Connelly Early, the prized Boston Red Sox rookie who made a start in the American League playoffs last season, will be part of the team's rotation to start the season.

Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Tuesday, adding that the 23-year-old left-hander will follow Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray and pitch the final game of Boston's opening series against the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Red Sox have good rotation depth, which is why Early was no lock to break camp with the big league team. But after an impressive spring -- he allowed just three earned runs over 17 innings -- Boston gave him the nod over fellow rookie Payton Tolle and Johan Oviedo, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tolle was reassigned to Triple-A on Monday; Oviedo will pitch out of the bullpen to begin the season.

"We're here to win a lot of games in April, but we're here to win a lot of games over 162," Cora told reporters Tuesday. "It doesn't make sense roster-wise to carry both of them [Early and Tolle]. Just felt like Early earned that spot. Tolle did everything that we asked him to do. There's still some development, and he'll do that."

Early, ESPN's 48th-ranked prospect, was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He made his major league debut last September, sporting a 2.33 ERA in four games. He then took the mound for Boston in the AL wild-card round against the New York Yankees, becoming the Red Sox's youngest postseason starting pitcher since 21-year-old Babe Ruth in 1916. He pitched well early in the game but ultimately took the loss.

"The same thing to give me confidence to pitch him in Yankee Stadium in the Wild Card Series," Cora told reporters when asked what he saw from Early this spring. "Stuff-wise, he's really good. I think he's up to the challenge. He slows down the moments. He's getting better."