Reds pitcher Lodolo will start season on IL due to blister

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MILWAUKEE -- Cincinnati Reds left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo will open the season on the injured list as he recovers from a blister on his left index finger.

Lodolo, 28, had thrown just 10 pitches in his last Cactus League start on Sunday before the blister caused his exit. He also dealt with blister issues on that finger each of the last two seasons.

"I think there's a little bit of concern right now with the breaking ball, that he would go rip one off," Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said after the Reds' 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in an exhibition game on Tuesday. "And if we tried to reach for something that we shouldn't and he throws an inning or two, and then we turn it into a month.

"We don't want him to miss any time, but if he misses a couple of starts, that's a heck of a lot better than a month. So that's what we're going to do."

Lodolo acknowledged disappointment about starting on the injured list, but noted that "it's something that could work in our favor in the long run," given the likelihood it assures he won't risk missing extended time.

"Hopefully next week, somewhere in there, be able to throw a sim game or throw like a rehab start and continue to build up and be able to just test it without it being in a game," Lodolo said.

Lodolo went 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA in 29 appearances last year while striking out 156 batters in 156 2/3 innings.

His injury means the Reds will open the season without two members of their preferred starting rotation as they attempt to build on their 83-79 finish from last year that resulted in their first playoff berth since 2020.

Hunter Greene, a 2024 All-Star, underwent elbow surgery two weeks ago and could miss up to the first four months of the season. Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings last season.

Andrew Abbott will start the Reds' season opener Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. Brady Singer and Rhett Lowder are scheduled to start the final two games of the Red Sox series, with Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson starting the first two games of a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.