Yankees' Cole to begin season on 15-day IL instead of 60-day

Jessica Mendoza voices her concerns about the Yankees heading into the season. (0:56)

Jessica Mendoza: Yankees might not even be best AL East team (0:56)

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SAN FRANCISCO -- Ace Gerrit Cole was put on the 15-day injured list by the New York Yankees before Wednesday's season opener against San Francisco rather than the 60-day IL.

If the 35-year-old right-hander had been placed on the 60-day IL, he could have not pitched in a major league game until May 24.

He had Tommy John surgery on March 11 last year with Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache and has made a pair of spring training starts, on March 18 and on Tuesday.

New York also made several moves after Tuesday's exhibition finale to get down to the limit of 26 active players.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon, recovering from elbow surgery last October, was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 22 and shortstop Anthony Volpe, rehabbing from left shoulder surgery last October, was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to March 22.

Right-hander Luis Gil was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year isn't needed in the major leagues early in the season as the Yankees start with a four-man rotation because of off days.

New York also selected the contract of outfielder Randal Grichuk from the RailRiders. He gets a one-year deal calling for $2.5 million while in the major leagues and $210,000 in the minors. He can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $250,000 for 200 and each additional 50 through 450.

Grichuk, 34, hit .125 (3-for-24) during spring training with one RBI. He batted .228 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs last year for Arizona and Kansas City.