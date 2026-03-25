Astros' Jeremy Pena avoids injury list after injuring finger

Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros starting shortstop Jeremy Pena was included on the Opening Day roster Wednesday and will avoid the injured list after fracturing his fingertip prior to the World Baseball Classic.

Pena suffered the injury during an exhibition while playing for the Dominican Republic on March 4. He saw his first game action since in Tuesday's exhibition against Triple-A Sugar Land, hitting a 394-foot home run for his only hit in four at-bats.

"I felt good," Pena told reporters. "I feel like right now the concern is not the finger. The finger feels good to go. It's a matter of getting at-bats and feeling like you're ready. I've been out since March 4, and I haven't seen any pitching at all, so it's a matter of getting back to that game mode."

The Astros open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .304 with 17 homers, 62 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and an .840 OPS.

Astros closer Josh Hader, as expected, was placed on the injured list as he continues to recover from biceps inflammation. He missed the end of last season with a shoulder capsule strain, was 6-2 with 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances last season.

Bryan Abreu will serve as the closer until Hader returns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.