2026 MLB ABS challenge system tracker: Team, player rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Major League Baseball implemented the ABS challenge system for the 2026 season, which allows players to challenge a ball or strike call made by the plate umpire. Each team receives two challenges to start the game, and only batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge a call. If a team wins a challenge, it can keep challenging. If a team challenges incorrectly twice, it loses its challenges for the rest of the game.

Here are the ABS challenge system rankings for batters, pitchers, catchers, teams and umpires for the 2026 MLB season.

Data updated through Saturday, April 4.