2026 MLB ABS challenge system tracker: Team, player rankings

Major League Baseball implemented the ABS challenge system for the 2026 season, which allows players to challenge a ball or strike call made by the plate umpire. Each team receives two challenges to start the game, and only batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge a call. If a team wins a challenge, it can keep challenging. If a team challenges incorrectly twice, it loses its challenges for the rest of the game.
Here are the ABS challenge system rankings for batters, pitchers, catchers, teams and umpires for the 2026 MLB season.
Data updated through Saturday, April 4. Batter ABS Challenge Leaders Pitcher ABS Challenge Leaders Catcher ABS Challenge Leaders MLB Team ABS Challenge Rankings
Umpire ABS Challenge Leaders
Rank Name Pitches Challenged Calls Overturned Overturn Rate Pitches Called 1 Erich Bacchus 5 0 0.0% 632 1 Quinn Wolcott 2 0 0.0% 609 1 James Hoye 1 0 0.0% 291 4 Will Little 6 1 16.7% 583 5 Emil Jimenez 5 1 20.0% 299 6 John Tumpane 4 1 25.0% 321 6 Roberto Ortiz 4 1 25.0% 281 6 Ben May 4 1 25.0% 348 9 Nick Mahrley 7 2 28.6% 651 9 Ryan Additon 7 2 28.6% 649 11 David Rackley 10 3 30.0% 884 12 Nic Lentz 6 2 33.3% 319 12 Jordan Baker 6 2 33.3% 554 12 Stu Scheurwater 6 2 33.3% 581 12 Chris Conroy 3 1 33.3% 323 12 Mike Muchlinski 3 1 33.3% 517 12 Dan Merzel 3 1 33.3% 277 18 Ramon De Jesus 11 4 36.4% 634 19 Ryan Blakney 8 3 37.5% 590 20 D.J. Reyburn 5 2 40.0% 341 20 Todd Tichenor 5 2 40.0% 612 20 Nestor Ceja 5 2 40.0% 597 20 Tom Hanahan 5 2 40.0% 290 24 Lance Barksdale 12 5 41.7% 888 25 Vic Carapazza 7 3 42.9% 612 25 Gabe Morales 7 3 42.9% 569 25 Jansen Visconti 7 3 42.9% 553 25 Jeremie Rehak 7 3 42.9% 570 25 Bruce Dreckman 7 3 42.9% 637 30 Alex Tosi 9 4 44.4% 519 31 Laz Diaz 12 6 50.0% 548 31 Tripp Gibson 8 4 50.0% 682 31 Carlos Torres 8 4 50.0% 612 31 Rob Drake 8 4 50.0% 577 31 Malachi Moore 8 4 50.0% 615 31 Chris Guccione 6 3 50.0% 615 31 Marvin Hudson 4 2 50.0% 528 31 Brennan Miller 4 2 50.0% 353 31 Adam Beck 4 2 50.0% 301 31 Edwin Moscoso 4 2 50.0% 326 31 Scott Barry 2 1 50.0% 293 31 Mark Ripperger 2 1 50.0% 288 43 Brian O'Nora 9 5 55.6% 634 44 Bill Miller 10 6 60.0% 532 44 Hunter Wendelstedt 5 3 60.0% 258 46 Doug Eddings 13 8 61.5% 894 46 Dan Iassogna 13 8 61.5% 863 48 Adrian Johnson 8 5 62.5% 638 48 Alfonso Márquez 8 5 62.5% 789 50 Mark Wegner 6 4 66.7% 614 50 Alan Porter 3 2 66.7% 320 50 Shane Livensparger 3 2 66.7% 274 50 Lance Barrett 12 8 66.7% 570 50 Charlie Ramos 6 4 66.7% 643 55 Ryan Wills 7 5 71.4% 645 55 Nate Tomlinson 7 5 71.4% 608 57 Chad Fairchild 4 3 75.0% 275 57 Cory Blaser 8 6 75.0% 615 57 Sean Barber 4 3 75.0% 322 60 Chris Segal 13 10 76.9% 566 61 CB Bucknor 9 7 77.8% 674 61 Paul Clemons 9 7 77.8% 538 63 Ron Kulpa 14 11 78.6% 683 64 Manny Gonzalez 5 4 80.0% 296 64 Junior Valentine 5 4 80.0% 567 66 Dan Bellino 6 5 83.3% 263 66 Andy Fletcher 12 10 83.3% 661 68 Mike Estabrook 12 11 91.7% 525 69 Jim Wolf 3 3 100.0% 274 69 Adam Hamari 1 1 100.0% 240 69 Chad Whitson 7 7 100.0% 295 69 Clint Vondrak 1 1 100.0% 279