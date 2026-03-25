Mariners' J.P. Crawford, Bryce Miller to start season on IL

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SEATTLE -- Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford started the season on the 10-day injured list while right-hander Bryce Miller opened on the 15-day IL as the team got down to the 26-man active limit Wednesday.

Crawford, 31, has been Seattle's starting shortstop for Opening Day each of the last seven seasons and is the franchise's longest-tenured player. He was limited to seven spring training games due to a right shoulder injury and batted .143 with no extra-base hits. Last season, Crawford hit .265 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .722 OPS.

Leo Rivas is expected to start at shortstop. The 28-year-old, hit .244 with two home runs in 90 at-bats last season in a utility role. The Mariners sided with Rivas over top prospect Colt Emerson, who impressed during spring but was reassigned to minor league camp.

Miller, 27, dealt with a left oblique injury throughout spring training. He ended a bullpen session early two weeks ago after feeling discomfort in his left oblique.

Miller threw a handful of warmup pitches on March 11, took a break and then elected not to throw any full-effort pitches. He remains at the Mariners' spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, and will continue to build up arm strength. Miller has thrown two bullpen sessions since the one he cut short.

Miller and the Mariners avoided arbitration in January when he agreed to a one-year contract that includes a 2027 club option. The 27-year-old was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 regular-season starts last year, when he earned $800,000. He was on the injured list with right elbow inflammation from May 14-31 and from June 10-Aug. 19. Miller was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in the postseason.

Right-hander Emerson Hancock, who started a career-high 16 games last season and went 4-5 in 2025 with a 4.90 ERA, will take Miller's place in the starting rotation.

Utility infielder Miles Mastrobuoni, who injured a calf while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, also began the season on the 10-day IL. Mastrobuoni hit .250 with one home run and 12 RBIs across 152 at-bats last season in a part-time role.

He is 24-21 with a 4.01 ERA in 74 starts over three major league seasons.