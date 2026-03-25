Orioles say Jackson Holliday will start rehab stint Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will begin a rehab assignment later this week, an indication he won't miss much time with the big-league team after suffering a broken hamate bone in February.

On Wednesday, the Orioles said Holliday will join their Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, for the start of a rehab assignment Friday.

Holliday broke the hamate bone in his right hand while taking batting practice and had surgery Feb. 12, with the team saying at the time that he would miss Opening Day.

The Orioles open the season Thursday against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards. With Jordan Westburg (elbow) also hurt, Blaze Alexander could see extra time at second base to begin the season.

Last season, Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, batted .242 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 149 games.