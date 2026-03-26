Brewers place OF Jackson Chourio on IL due to fractured hand

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The Milwaukee Brewers placed star outfielder Jackson Chourio on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a fracture in his left hand -- an injury that occurred when he was playing for Venezuela in the WBC on March 4.

Chourio was hit by a pitch from Clayton Beeter while playing in a WBC exhibition game against the Nationals. He had played since then, but had been experiencing discomfort in his hand, and an MRI revealed a small hairline fracture of the third metacarpal.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday.

The Brewers' early estimate is that Chourio will miss two to four weeks before he returns to the lineup for a team that will try to get back to the playoffs after finishing last season with the best record in baseball.

Last year, Chourio batted .270 with 21 home runs and 78 RBIs and led the Brewers with 35 doubles and four triples. He is entering the third season of an eight-year, $82 million contract.

The Brewers replaced Chourio on the major league roster by recalling outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville.