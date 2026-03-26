Source: Mets, Tommy Pham agree to minor league deal

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NEW YORK -- The Mets and outfielder Tommy Pham are in agreement on a minor league deal, a source told ESPN, adding to the team's depth as the season gets underway Thursday.

Pham would have a $2.25 million base salary if he is called up to the majors. With another $850,000 in possible performance bonuses, the deal, which includes an April 25 player opt-out clause, could reach $3.1 million.

This is Pham's second stint with the Mets organization; he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with New York before the 2023 season. Pham batted .268 with an .820 OPS in 79 games with the Mets that year before he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline and helped that club make an unexpected run to the World Series.

Pham, 38, slashed .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs in 120 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He has played for 10 teams over his 12-year career after debuting with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 at 26 years old.

The Mets added Pham less than a week after veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman, who was competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, tore the meniscus in his left knee near the end of spring training. Tauchman's injury cleared the path for top prospect Carson Benge to make the club as the starting right fielder for his major league debut Thursday.

Pham is expected to report to Florida to take at-bats at extended spring training before reporting to Triple-A Syracuse.