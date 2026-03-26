Sources: Cubs extend Nico Hoerner with 6-year deal

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CHICAGO -- The Cubs have agreed to a six-year contract extension with second baseman Nico Hoerner, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Hoerner, 28, led all second basemen in fWAR last season, posting a career-high 4.8 mark. He hit .297 with seven home runs, 29 steals and 61 RBI while hitting .371 with runners in scoring position. He won the Gold Glove for second basemen and finished 19th in NL MVP voting.

In the postseason, he hit .419, helping the Cubs to the NL Division Series.

Hoerner, drafted with the 24th pick in 2018, signed a three-year, $35 million extension with Chicago before the 2024 season. That deal was set to run out after this year, which would have made him a free agent for the first time.

Instead, he'll join Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong as part of the team's core moving forward.

The Cubs and Crow-Armstrong agreed to a six-year extension earlier this week. Bregman inked a five-year deal in free agency in January. Swanson signed a seven-year deal in 2023.

Hoerner's game has improved each year, culminating in a strong offensive season in 2025. His strikeout rate dropped to a career-low 7.6 percent,; he whiffed only 49 times the entire season. He produced career highs in WRC+ and OPS+, as well, in becoming the team's most consistent clutch hitter.

And the Cubs don't believe he's reached his ceiling.

"I think Nico can grow," manager Craig Counsell said before the team's 10-4 Opening Day loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday. "I'm optimistic he's going to be better. He has the ability to drive the ball a little more. I think that's ready to show up."