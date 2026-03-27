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          Minor league rehab promo pokes fun at Zack Wheeler's rib removal

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          Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Game Highlights (1:10)

          Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Game Highlights (1:10)

          • ESPN staffMar 27, 2026, 02:52 PM

          Zack Wheeler's minor league rehab start brings new meaning to the term "ribbing."

          The Philadelphia Phillies' ace missed the latter part of the 2025 season due to surgery to remove a blood clot in his throwing shoulder after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The surgery entailed the removal of a rib -- which Wheeler decided to keep in a closet in his home.

          That's why, when he makes his rehab start Saturday for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the team will be offering all-you-can-eat "Rehab Ribs" as part of their game-day menu.

          As far as minor league promotions go, this one gets points for creativity.