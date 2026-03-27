Minor league rehab promo pokes fun at Zack Wheeler's rib removal

Zack Wheeler's minor league rehab start brings new meaning to the term "ribbing."
The Philadelphia Phillies' ace missed the latter part of the 2025 season due to surgery to remove a blood clot in his throwing shoulder after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The surgery entailed the removal of a rib -- which Wheeler decided to keep in a closet in his home.
That's why, when he makes his rehab start Saturday for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the team will be offering all-you-can-eat "Rehab Ribs" as part of their game-day menu.
We pulled some ribs out of the closet 👀— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) March 25, 2026
Ticket link: https://t.co/LP1KnaPNQb #ironpigs #cocacolapark #ribs pic.twitter.com/1AW1s4wqXH
As far as minor league promotions go, this one gets points for creativity.