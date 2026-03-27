Astros SS Jeremy Peña (finger) back after missing Opening Day

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña will make his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Angels after missing Houston's Opening Day loss due to an injury.

Peña broke his right index finger while playing for the Dominican Republic in an exhibition game leading up to the World Baseball Classic. He was healthy enough to be included on the Astros' Opening Day roster and spent Thursday facing live pitching with the Astros Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, Texas.

"He feels good. He's excited to be back in the lineup. We're all excited to have him back in the lineup," Astros manager Joe Espada said.

Peña finished last season batting .304 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs in 125 games with 20 stolen bases. He was selected to his first All-Star Game and finished 10th in American League MVP voting.