Marlins scratch Morel from Friday's game with strained oblique

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MIAMI -- First baseman Christopher Morel will have to wait to make his regular-season debut with the Miami Marlins.

Morel was a late scratch from Miami's Opening Day lineup against Colorado on Friday because of a left oblique strain. He was set to undergo further evaluation.

Connor Norby replaced Morel at first base.

Morel, 26, was one of the Marlins' significant free agent pickups this past offseason, signing a $2 million, one-year contract in December.

Morel emerged as Miami's primary starting first baseman during spring training after uncertainty about who would take on that role this season. He went 6-of-40 with five RBIs and a stolen base in the spring.

Morel hit .219 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 105 games with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.