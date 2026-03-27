Sources: Nico Hoerner's 6-year extension with Cubs worth $141M

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Nico Hoerner's six-year extension with the Chicago Cubs is complete and will be worth $141 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

It's the fourth-largest contract ever for a second baseman and locks up Hoerner, 28, into the 2030s.

Hoerner led all second basemen in fWAR last season, posting a career-high 4.8 mark. He batted .297 with seven home runs, 29 steals and 61 RBIs while hitting .371 with runners in scoring position. He won the Gold Glove for NL second basemen and finished 19th in MVP voting.

In the postseason, he hit .419, helping the Cubs get to the National League Division Series.

Hoerner, drafted with the 24th pick in 2018, signed a three-year, $35 million extension with Chicago before the 2024 season. That deal was set to run out after this year, which would have made him a free agent for the first time.

Instead, he'll join Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong as part of the team's core moving forward.

Hoerner's game has improved each year, culminating in a strong offensive season in 2025. His strikeout rate dropped to a career-low 7.6%; he whiffed only 49 times the entire season. He produced career highs in WRC+ and OPS+, as well, in becoming the team's most consistent clutch hitter.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was included in this report.