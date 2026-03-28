Clayton Kershaw joining Dodgers as special assistant

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LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have made no secret about their desire to keep Clayton Kershaw involved with the team in some capacity, and now they are officially bringing him on as a special assistant.

Speaking Friday ahead of the Dodgers' ring ceremony, Kershaw described the role as fluid, though it won't involve coaching.

"I'll be involved somehow," he said. "Probably not physically here in L.A., but definitely I'm sure I'll watch games. I still want to be a part of the Dodgers, so if I can help in some small piece, I will."

Kershaw made his broadcasting debut for NBC during Thursday's Opening Day, seated next to the Dodgers' third-base dugout and providing insights throughout their 8-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He remained in L.A. overnight to receive his third championship ring the following day, a fitting memento to mark the finality of his 18-year career.

He'll savor that one a little longer.

"I know they've got to move on to this season, but I don't have to," Kershaw said. "I'm just going to keep relishing it."

Kershaw, 38, announced his decision to retire in the late stages of the 2025 season, during which he went 11-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 22 starts before moving into a low-leverage bullpen role for the playoffs. In the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series, Kershaw was warming up to potentially check in, blissfully unaware that Mookie Betts had started the double play that made the Dodgers back-to-back champions.

Kershaw then agreed to join Team USA in the World Baseball Classic as an emergency reliever, fulfilling a long-held desire to play in the international tournament. His broadcasting debut followed shortly thereafter.

Because of that, he said, "I don't feel like retirement's really, really started yet."

He'll return to his home in Dallas this weekend, with no broadcast duties scheduled until August. He believes it will hit him then.

"I don't miss the game at all," Kershaw said. "I just miss the people. I love watching. I just know I can't play it anymore. I'm at peace with that. I miss this. I miss the stadium. I wouldn't say it's hard to be here. But you remember what you're missing, which is challenging for sure."