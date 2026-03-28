Dodgers receive World Series jewelry to mark back-to-back titles

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LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers slipped glittering World Series championship rings on their fingers to celebrate their second straight title Friday night in a pregame ceremony.

Shohei Ohtani removed his ring from a blue box that includes a video playing highlights from last year's postseason run that culminated in a Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Japanese superstar put it on and held up a fist in celebration.

It's the first time in the Dodgers' storied history that the team won World Series titles back-to-back. It was their third championship in six years.

Shortstop Mookie Betts owns four World Series rings -- three with Los Angeles and one with Boston. He has made no secret of wanting to go from being a five-tool player to one with five rings. He jogged on a blue carpet to a stage in front of the mound with a big smile on his face.

The loudest cheers went to World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who waved to the crowd. When Freddie Freeman accepted his third ring, fans chanted "Freddie! Freddie!" He won his first title with Atlanta.

A detailed look at the 2025 World Series Championship rings. pic.twitter.com/k4UboKIl1B — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2026

Ohtani, Freeman and Betts posed with their fists out. The entire team gathered around the mound to show off the bling at the end of the ceremony hosted by actor-comedian Anthony Anderson. The USC marching band played and stood in an LA formation in the outfield.

Orel Hershiser, pitching hero of the franchise's 1988 World Series run, took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He was called back and replaced by pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who retired last season after 18 years with the Dodgers. He tossed the ball and was then presented his ring by his former teammates.

Studded with diamonds and sapphires, the jewelry contains a ring-within-a-ring feature and includes dirt gathered from home plate in Game 7.

A total of 86 diamonds in 14-karat yellow gold spell out "World Champions" around the face. A single diamond symbolizes being the No. 1 team in baseball.

The L.A. logo contains 17 blue sapphires, representing the number of postseason games the team won. Behind the logo are 79 diamonds with 48 round sapphires. The dates of the team's nine World Series championships and 15 round sapphires encircle the ring top. Another 50 diamonds decorate the top and bottom of the bezel. A total of 70 round diamonds frame the centerpiece.

Each ring has the player's own signature engraved on the interior of the band. "Back 2 Back" is in blue on the right side of the ring. The exterior band features the numbers 4,012,470, signifying the Dodgers' attendance in 2025.