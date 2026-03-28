Diaz thrills Dodger Stadium with trumpets entrance, first save

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LOS ANGELES -- When Friday's ninth inning arrived and the bass drums kicked in, Teoscar Hernandez waited in the dugout.

He needed to take his position in left field, but first he wanted to watch closer Edwin Diaz make his first walk from Dodger Stadium's bullpen to its mound. He wanted to take in the strain of Timmy Trumpet, the one who turned Diaz into an icon 3,000 miles away. He wanted to watch Dodgers fans experience Diaz's electric entrance music for the first time. And he wasn't alone.

Said Hernandez: "Everybody was waiting for that."

Moments after Kyle Tucker, the Dodgers' offseason splurge, put his new team ahead with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth, Diaz, their other offseason splurge, closed it out in the top of the ninth, retiring three of the four Arizona Diamondbacks hitters he faced to notch his first save and give the Dodgers a 5-4 victory.

Diaz spent the last seven years in New York and became a star, accumulating 144 saves while turning into a fan favorite at Citi Field. Then he opted out, watched as the Mets brought in a potential replacement in Devin Williams and jumped at the opportunity to join the Dodgers, who signed him to a three-year, $69 million contract that was pretty close to what the Mets offered to bring him back.

"I was in New York, but now I'm here," he said, downplaying the oddity of hearing his entrance music on another coast. "I'm enjoying the time with this team. We have a really good team. I gotta keep doing my job. And I'm hearing the trumpets here at Dodger Stadium now."

Diaz pounded his glove twice as he reached the left-field warning track, just as the lights shut off. He settled into a jog, and the bass drums began. As he got about midway through the outfield, a Long Beach-based trumpeter named Tatiana Tate sat just beyond the left-field fence and began to mimic Timmy Trumpet's portion of the song "Narco."

"I was surprised a little bit," Diaz said of the live performance. "I heard a trumpet sounding before I was coming out. I said, 'No way they got a live trumpet.' It was pretty fun."

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Twelve pitchers recorded saves for the Dodgers last year. When the playoffs began, Roki Sasaki had to convert to a closer to solidify a weary bullpen. And when the stakes were highest, in Game 7 of the World Series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts trusted only his starting pitchers to hold the mighty Toronto Blue Jays down.

It was clear the Dodgers needed to address the ninth inning when their offseason began, and yet Roberts didn't think they had any shot of landing Diaz. He seemed too entrenched with the Mets. Then, while Roberts was on vacation in early December, one of the Dodgers' front-office members asked him to get on a Zoom call and help recruit Diaz to the Dodgers. They spoke for roughly 45 minutes, selling Diaz on their culture and their city.

"Afterwards I told my wife, 'We're gonna get him,'" Roberts recalled. "I felt really good about it."

Now, Diaz gives the Dodgers their first established, set-in-stone, bona-fide closer since Kenley Jansen departed after the 2021 season. It shores up their only glaring weakness. And on just the second day of their season, it was already on display.

"I think this is a really good team," said Diaz, who kept the ball from his first Dodgers save. "I think we've got a lot of good players here. I think if everyone stays healthy, this team has the chance to win, three-peat. Let's cross our fingers that everyone stays healthy and keeps winning baseball games like we did today and yesterday."